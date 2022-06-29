0
Court to rule on Arise Ghana's stay of execution application on July 12

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Accra High Court will rule on the stay of execution application filed by pressure group Arise Ghana on Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

The group filed the application on Monday, 27 June 2022 following a ruling by the court stopping it from going ahead with its intended demonstration at night.

The group had said its planned demonstration would still come off.

In a statement issued by the group following the ruling of the court on the approved time and route for the demonstration, as proposed by the Ghana Police Service, Arise Ghana noted: “The police has been duly served”.

The group held the first of their two-legged protest on Tuesday, June 28 with the process being marred by a bloody clash between some protesters and the Police.

A number of Police officers are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained, a police bus was vandalized and some three rioters arrested in the process.

