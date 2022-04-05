Court yet to empanel jury in alleged Kasoa teen killers

Suspects in the Kasoa murder case

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving the two teenagers standing trial over the murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central Region to May 11, 2022.

When the case was called on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the Court presided over by Justice Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo told the parties that the Registrar of the Court had informed her that the few people invited for the selection as the jury were being trained by the Judicial Service Training Institute.



She said the Registrar had therefore asked the Court for a few more days to prepare the jurors.



Justice Osei Marfo said in view of that and considering the Easter Holidays, the Court had to adjourn the matter to May 11, 2022, for the jury to be empaneled.



The teenager is standing trial with another minor for causing the death of Ishmael.

The two accused persons were committed by a Kaneshie District Court to stand trial at the High Court over the death of the 10-year-old boy who they allegedly lured into an uncompleted building and killed.



The two allegedly hit Ishmael’s head with a cement block several times and dropped his body in a shallow hole.



The two are facing charges of conspiracy and murder.