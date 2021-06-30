Courtesy begins at home – Akufo-Addo tasked to ensure internal security

Dr Rasheed Draman, Governance expert

• Governance expert Dr Rasheed Draman has said that the president needs to sit up and find solutions to the recent happenings in the country

• He also said it is important the president is responsive on these issues and not just go silent



• So far, two persons have been confirmed dead following a clash between joint police and Military operations in Ejura



Governance expert Dr Rasheed Draman has stated that the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must act quickly on the latest killings and happenings in the country since these acts could lead to the fall of a great nation like Ghana.



He said such protest and killings in other countries has led to the fall of those countries hence Ghana needs to watch out before things escalate.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb ‘s Amos Ekow Coffie he said, “In our sub-region right now, security is an issue and the countries that are going through serious difficulties like Burkina Faso, Mali and so on started like this and so we shouldn’t take things lightly at all.

"The president was in Burkina Faso recently to solidarize with the country and he made a pronouncement that ECOWAS is really going to work for Burkina Faso to address security so I think courtesy they say begins at home.”



He also said the president must endeavour to be curious to know the day-to-day happenings in the country and not just fall on his advisors.



“I am surprised to hear this but if I was a president, beyond what people are telling me, I think I will try and be asking about things for myself. Then most importantly with regards to this, I think what has worked in many countries is that they make sure that among their advisors, they have people who can look into the eyes of the president and tell him the truth and not just people who surround themselves with the president because they want to protect their career,” he added.



Following similar issues which transpired in some neighbouring countries like Mali, Benin among others, there have been calls by experts that the president needs to act and respond rapidly to the issues since he is the Chair of the ECOWAS where such incidents are occurring.



“I think what we see in other countries if it is anything to guide us, this is how countries go down in terms of it being engulfed by insecurities. so whatever our leaders need to do to is pay attention to this before it gets out of control. It is very important these issues are addressed as quickly as possible,” he said

Background



Two persons have been confirmed dead after some residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region clashed with a joint team of police and soldiers on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The two were among six persons who were shot during the clash and taken to the Ejura Government Hospital.



The clash occurred when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.



Dr. Mensah Manye, the Medical Superintendent of Ejura Government Hospital said “One died on the spot before he was brought to the hospital, so we just confirmed the death. One other died 10 minutes after resuscitation.”