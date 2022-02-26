Courtroom shooting: Sosu seeks protection for Judges

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, has requested to know what steps are being taken to make courtrooms across the country safe.

Mr. Sosu disclosed that he has filed an urgent question in the House to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General on efforts being employed in respect to the recent incident of a warden discharged firearm in the courtroom.



A Prison Warden on duty discharged his weapon and injured his foot on 23rd February 2022. Security personnel present rushed him to the Judicial Service clinic of the Law Court Complex for treatment.



“This is the first time such an incident has occurred within the courts thus likely to cause fear and panic.



“However, the general public is informed that thorough investigations are underway while security measures are being put in place to avoid recurrence,” Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela A. Addo assured in a statement.

“In the course of the week there was an unfortunate incident where a prison officer accidentally discharged firearm in court, and for which reason, I filed an urgent question to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General to tell the house steps being taken to ensure safety of all our courts across the country. In the light of the said accidental discharge of the firearm,” the Madina MP stated during proceedings in Parliament on Friday.



He, however, expressed worry why his request was not part of plans for next week in the House.



“My checks indicate that the question has been admitted but it hasn’t been programmed for next week even though I think it is a very urgent matter,” he asked.