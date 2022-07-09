Courts must see journalists as partners in development - GJA Chairman

File Photo

Source: GNA

Mr Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, the Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has appealed to judges and registrars of courts to regard journalists as partners in development and grant them access to case documents for fair reportage.

He made the appeal on Friday in an address to journalists in Tamale shortly after he was sworn into office as the Regional Chairman of the GJA.



Mr Abdul-Majeed called on Journalists in the region to join the Association, saying the new Executives Officers had packages for members and plans to build the capacity of members to improve their work.

Mr Albert Futukpor, the Northern Regional Secretary of the GJA, appealed to journalists to focus on development issues to bring to bear the real challenges of people and efforts aimed at addressing them.



His Lordship Justice Richard Mac Kogyapwah, Supervising High Court Judge, Tamale, administered the Oath of Office to the Executive Officers in Tamale.