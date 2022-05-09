Courts silent over Dame's contemptuous comments yet NDC lawyers facing their wrath – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy

Godfred Dame describes NDC lawyer's performance as an "embarrassing spectacle"



GRA given greenlight to implement E-levy



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed his unhappiness with some comments made by Attorney General, Godfred Dame, after the Supreme Court ruling on May 4.



Godfred Dame after court proceedings on May 4 in the case involving three NDC MPs who were seeking an injunction on the implementation of the E-Levy said the NDC lawyer [Edudzi Tamakloe] put up an ‘embarrassing spectacle’ on the day.



He also questioned the basis for the application saying that; "you do not go to court with speculations and conjecture."



But reacting to the statements, Mr. Ablakwa said the comments were ‘unfortunate’ as it sought to veer into the substantive matter – a move he believes constitutes grounds for contempt.

In his view, NDC lawyers would have been singled out and charged with contempt if they were the ones who were making such pronouncements.



He further questioned the basis for which the Attorney General feels “untouchable” to face the law judging from the comments he has been making.



“We are no where near the conclusion of this matter and the Attorney General [Godfred Dame] is running everybody down. He says Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, Honourable Mahama Ayariga and myself, we have gone to court with propaganda. I can’t believe that.



“We have gone to court with propaganda, with conjecture. The matter is yet to be heard (and) you are the leader of the Bar. We have all heard Supreme Court judges. I recall in the election petition case, lawyers actually were singled out and warned.



“And those who are the ones prosecuting the matter are told not to comment. It is against the ethics, it is against the rules.



“How come this Attorney General believes that he’s above rules…he’s above the standards of the profession…he’s above the ethics and just running everybody down. Going into the substantive matter and saying that we have gone to court with propaganda. Unbelievable, totally incredulous.

“Can you imagine if it was our lawyers who had conducted themselves this way, can you imagine what would have happened? How is it that this Attorney General feels untouchable that he can just do whatever he wants?



"There are lawyers [Dr. Ayine and Dafeamekpor] on our side as we speak who are facing the wrath of the court as a result of their conducting themselves in ways they (the court) deem contemptuous," Mr. Ablakwa said in the May 6 edition of Metro TV programme, Good Morning Ghana.



