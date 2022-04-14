Courts were not built for lawyers - Manasseh blasts GBA for endorsing CJ’s directive to trial judges

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has descended on the Ghana Bar Association for endorsing a directive issued by the Chief Justice to trial court judges across the country.



In a recently issued circular addressed to trial court judges, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah directed members of the bench to strictly adhere to an old-age tradition of calling cases of senior lawyers ahead of their juniors during sittings.



The Ghana Bar Association on the back of public conversations around the directive has issued a statement saying it fully “lends its support to the directive to call cases of persons whose names are on the roll of lawyers in order of seniority, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the bar.”

The association just as stated by other supporters of the directive, pointed out that calling the cases of senior practitioners ahead of juniors among other advantages, affords young lawyers the opportunity to tap into the knowledge and experience of senior lawyers.



But reacting to the association’s position in a Facebook post, Manasseh took exception to portions of the release in which the GBA sought to take a dig at critics of the directive.



“The GBA has taken note of the various shades of comments and opinions expressed by different persons, particularly persons who are not to the GBA to have been called to the Bar in Ghana, and therefore do not practice in the courts of Ghana, on the Chief Justice’s position on the age-old tradition practice, wish to state that the courtroom practice in Ghana for that matter legal profession in Ghana is characterized by certain revered age-old traditions, ceremonies and practices, which must not be done away with or compromised under any circumstances,” the GBA noted in its release.



According to Manasseh, supporters of the directive including the GBA have failed to appreciate the fact that courts are meant to serve persons with grievances and not necessarily for lawyers.



“How difficult is it for the GBA and the lawyers supporting this retrogressive directive to understand that the courts were not built for lawyers? They were built for people who have grievances to settle.

"Those people hire lawyers to REPRESENT them,” he stated.



The ace journal explained further that, “if I decide that a young lawyer should represent me on a matter, this directive affects me directly.



The lawyer is there because of me. I may go to court at 9 am and have my case called at 2pm if a string of senior lawyers walks in from time to time; and once they are seated, the Chief Justice says the cases or people they represent must be called mine just because my case is handled by a junior lawyer.”



Describing the defense that young lawyers will learn from senior practitioners as a result of the directive as flawed, Manasseh emphasized that it does not take being a lawyer for one to express concerns about such matters.



