Covid 19: 392 new cases recorded in Ashanti - GHS

The Ashanti region has recorded 392 new cases of COVID-19 infections between July 20 and August 14.

So far, 32 out of 43 districts in the region have active cases with Kumasi Metro recording 19.9% of the total cases, with 344 deaths



Sixty percent of the cases were recorded in Greater Kumasi.



Currently, 9 schools still have active cases under management.



Addressing the media, the Ashanti regional director of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang said the region has received 50,000 pieces of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the immunization in selected districts identified as hotspots.



He said “we will want everyone to get involved with the vaccination, it’s very important. You know the challenges that we’ve gone through to get you these vaccines.

“We are hoping that at least the coverage will be 100% for the districts.”



He indicated “the districts that we are doing the vaccinations were selected purposely because if you look at the trend in the Ashanti, that is where we have the hotspots. So, though we have cases in other areas, we believe that when we vaccinate in these hotspots, it will help us to contain the outbreak better.”



“So we’ve selected Asokwa, Kumasi Metro Kwadaso, and Oforikrom.”



Dr Tekorang revealed that “we’ve been given 50,000 doses and I believe that by Friday we are very hopeful that we will give out all the 50,000 doses.”



He finally called on the general public to observe all the safety protocols.