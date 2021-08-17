Covid-19: Deadly delta now dominating the entire country – Awandare

Director of WACBIP, Professor Gordon Awandare

Director of the West African Center for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACBIP), Professor Gordon Awandare, has said that the deadly Delta variant is now dominating the entire country.

He said sequenced samples so far indicate that the Delta is everywhere in the country



“What we are seeing is that Delta variant is now dominant all over the place. We have sequenced samples from Cape Coast, Takoradi, Kumasi, even Upper East Region. Delta is all over the place now.



“If you look at the diseases severity the samples that are severe to critical, nearly all of them are Delta.



“So Delta has taken over everywhere. That is probably why we are saying that death is going up,” he told Joy news.

Meanwhile, over 11,000 people have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the Ashanti region as of Monday, August 16, 2021, according to Health Officials.



The exercise began in the Ashanti region on Friday, August 13, 2021 in areas including Kumasi Metropolitan area, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, and Asokwa Municipalities.



At a press conference, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang said “The vaccination started on Friday 13th in four districts. As of today [Monday, August 16], we have vaccinated about 11,000 people.”



“We are also running the second dose of the Sputnik vaccine, especially for the census enumerators,” he added.