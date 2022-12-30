Covid-19: Is it safe to resume business trips to China? – GUTA seeks GHS’ advice

Joseph Obeng, GUTA president

The Ghana Union of Traders Association(GUTA) is seeking the advice of the Ghana Health Service(GHS) in relation to business trips to China following the intended lifting of travel restrictions to the country.

“The Ghana Health Service should evaluate the situation in China and advice Ghanaian travelers accordingly,” GUTA said in a statement issued on Thursday.



Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, China placed restrictions on travel to that country.



However, reports say China will effective 8th of January, 2023 remove all restrictions on travel to the country.

GUTA in its statement signed by the President, Dr. Joseph Obeng thus indicated that most Ghanaian businesses will want to resume their business trips to China, however, the prevalence of Covid-19 is still a worry.



“As we all know, China is a major destination of import for many Ghanaian traders, and as a result of the long wait, most Ghanaian businesses will want to resume their business trips to this productive and beautiful country.



“However, we have heard that, the Covid-19, is still prevalent in China hence our call on the Ghana Health Service to examine and evaluate the situation and advice Ghanaian travelers.”