Covid-19 funds: Ofori-Atta expected in Parliament after last week’s ‘No show’

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected in parliament later this morning to render accounts for funds approved by the House to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister who was scheduled to appear last week but failed to do so is also expected to answer about 16 questions filed by MPs, 4 of which bother on rising prices of Petroleum Products.

The absence of Mr. Ofori-Atta last week led to Speaker freezing any business from his ministry in the House.

Meanwhile, the Sagnarigu lawmaker, A.B.A. Fuseini, who is upset about the development accused Ken Ofori-Atta of continuously disrespecting Parliamentary orders.

He warned that the minority will ‘deal’ with him should he continue with his “stubbornness”.

