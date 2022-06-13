1
Covid, Russia-Ukraine war dealt with economy; lower expectations of gov’t – Otumfuo to UTAG, other unions

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and other labour unions in the country must not raise their expectations of government because the covid-19 pandemic and the raging Russia-Ukraine war have plunged the world economy into the doldrums, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged.

The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) made the call at the special congregation ceremony at KNUST.

“I urge the government to continue to ensure that equity is manifestly done, and the citizens are fairly assured and satisfied”, he said.

“In the same breath, I call on UTAG and all other unions on campus and civil society at large, to be measured in their expectations, particularly at this time when the global economy is battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war”, the Asante monarch noted.

“I know that resources are always limited and, therefore, cannot have all we want all the time”, he added.

“I hope that dialogue, goodwill and trust, which are essential ingredients in resolving conflict, will be applied in all negotiations between labour unions and government in order to avoid such prolonged strike.”

