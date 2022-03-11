Create an enabling environment for the small scale industries to access small loans - Ashaiman MP

Rawlene Abena Pokua Guh and the Ashaiman MP are seen here during the graduation

The C.E.O of Poks Vocational Training Institute, Rawlene Abena Pokua Guh, has stressed on the importance of vocational training as against enrolling in second cycle schools.

She said it is important that attention is given to the encouraging and promotion of vocational training in the country as it is the future of industrialization.



She made this known during the 3rd Congregation Ceremony of the Poks Vocational Training Institute graduation where some 24 students graduated.



While delivering her address, Rawlene Abena Pokua Guh encouraged the youth to develop their skills especially in the fashion industry as every human being on earth wears clothes.



Twenty-two of the graduates successfully completed their two and half years full program studies in Fashion Design while two of them completed a one year top-up in the same course.



The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, speaking at the event, urged the graduates to give their best to the work they have been trained in.



He urged them to also be good ambassadors of the school and fashion in general.

The MP further promised to donate an electric sewing machine to the best graduating student of Poks Vocational Training Institute and 4 hand sewing machines to the remaining 4 students who also exceled.



This comes after he earlier donated 10 hand sewing machines to the Institute as his contribution to vocational training.



He also initiated the MP’s award which will be presented to the best student of Poks Vocational Training Institute at every graduation ceremony.



Further, the MP made an appeal to the government to create an enabling environment for the small scale industries to access small loans to help in business expansion and to create more jobs.



The Ashaiman Coordinator of Ghana Enterprises Agency (G.E.A), Mr. Amin, hinted how the agency has contributed to the development of Poks Vocational Training Institute by way of providing business consultancy and coaching and how the institution has received some training and funds from JICA – Ghana.



The Non-formal education division of Ashaiman, coordinated by Mr Seckou also made some certificate presentations in English Language and Business Management to the graduating students as they had been taught.