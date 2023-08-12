Create green businesses to address healthcare needs, contribute to environmental well-being – Dr. Frimpong

Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong

An economist, philanthropist, a he-for-she campaigner, and a former lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, has called on registered nurses and midwives to play a significant role in creating green businesses that address healthcare needs and contribute to sustainability and environmental well-being.

Speaking at the 2023 YOUTH BOOT CAMP organized by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) at the National Secretariat in Accra, Dr Samuel Frimpong who is also the technical economic advisor at the Office of the Vice President of Ghana, admonished that as future leaders, professionals, and caretakers of this planet, the youth have the unique opportunity to be pioneers in adopting and promoting green practices across various fields.



“Our hardworking nurses and midwives, I am looking forward to witnessing many of you here playing a significant role in creating green businesses. For instance, provide home healthcare services that focus on sustainable living for elderly patients. This could involve educating patients and caregivers about energy-efficient home modifications, waste reduction, and sustainable meal planning.” Dr. Frimpong stated



The youth boot camp organized under the theme "Green Skills for Youth Towards A Sustainable World", was highly patronized by members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association across Ghana. Dr. Frimpong commended the Ghana Registered Nurses Association for organising the timely event to emphasise the importance of equipping the youth with the knowledge and skills to lead the country towards a more sustainable world.

Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, who was the Special Guest for the event, emphasized that the role of nurses and midwives in promoting a sustainable world is paramount. “Like various industries, the healthcare sector has a notable ecological impact encompassing energy use and waste creation.



You witness firsthand the health impacts of environmental degradation, and you have the power to promote wellness by incorporating sustainable practices into patient care and hospital operations. By advocating for eco-friendly initiatives in your profession, you're healing the sick and the planet. Adopting eco-friendly skills and practices in your daily work will help lessen the effects of climate change and motivate others to do the same,” he said.



Other Speakers at the event included Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo (President, GRNMA), Mr. Daniel Oberko (PSI and Arab Countries Organiser, Trade, Tax, and Digitalisation), and Mr. Prince Opuni Frimpong, Greater Accra & National Youth Coordinator, GRNMA).