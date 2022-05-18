1
Creating linkages between Ghana and Jamaica: Akuapem Diaspora Tourism Queen installed

Kamina Johnson Smith, Akwapem Diaspora Tourism Queen Mother Kamina Johnson Smith, the new Akwapem Diaspora Tourism Queen Mother

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Kamina Johnson Smith has been enstooled as the Akwapem Diaspora Tourism Queen Mother at the Akropong Chief Palace in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The enstoolment according to the Chief of Staff for the Okuapemhene, George Addo Yobo will help strengthen deeper collaboration between the Jamaicans and Ghanaians since the Akwapems have numerous untapped resources in the areas of culture, tourism and education among others.

Speaking on behalf of the Okuapemhene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo, Mr. Addo Yobo revealed that the Jamaicans’ history dates back with Ghanaians specifically the Akwapems hence the common culture and heritage among them.

He further assured the Jamaicans of creating an enabling environment for direct investment of resources into the country which will help transform the lives of the Ghanaians.

The Akuapem Diaspora Tourism Queen Mother, Abena Otwuwaa Asiedu, in her acceptance speech indicated that the ”enstoolment is an honour for her and promised to discharge her royal duties with a sense of obligation and pride to create linkages between Jamaica and Ghana”.

The Honorary Consul of Jamaica in Ghana, Isaac Emil Osei Bonsu explained the reason behind the visit of the Jamaican’s Foreign and Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith which coincided with the enstoolment.

The only surviving child of the Sakyiabea Royal clan, Dr. Obuobisa Newman blessed her stool.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
