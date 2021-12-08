Crime will suffer during the Yuletide – Central East Police Command

Ghana Police Service

Source: GNA

The Central East Regional Police Command has declared a zero-tolerance for criminal activities in and around Kasoa before, during and after the Christmas festivities.

The Police warned that it would be brutish in dealing with criminals.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwadwo Otchere Boapeah, the Central East Regional Commander, said it had put all counter-crime measures in place and would soon hit the ground running to ensure maximum peace and security.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kasoa, DCOP Boapeh observed that the festive season, as usual, was expected to be characterised by increased economic activities and some social miscreants always planned to exploit the situation.



He indicated that the region had enough men and “we are using them judiciously to ensure that we cover all our duty points as planned," adding that attacks on vehicles and households would not survive.



As part of the strategies put in place, DCOP Boapeah revealed that the Command would embark on a 24-hour “vigorous” patrol mission, by foot and by vehicles, to tame crime.

“At the same time, we will make sure that we have more snap checkpoints to check movements of individuals and vehicles and search for offensive weapons, we will also check for drugs such as cannabis,” the Regional Commander said.



He said the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Service would be on road safety duties as drivers were likely to engage in “recklessness” such as speeding and overloading in the wake of increased economic activities.



“There will be checks on vehicles roadworthiness because some of the vehicles are rickety and lack maintenance and all of these can bring about accidents.”



The Commander urged residents to be vigilant at the individual level to ensure personal safety and security.