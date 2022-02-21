Criminal investigation demands multifaceted approach – Supt Acheampong

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong

Source: GNA

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, the Tema Regional Police Crime Officer, says criminal investigations demand a multifaceted security procedure, depending on the nature of the case.

He said elements involved in criminal investigations included suspect and victim identification, profiling, availability of witnesses, constant research, and examination.



Supt Acheampong was speaking at the “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day,” organised by the Ghana News Agency in Tema to enable state and non-state actors to address national issues.



The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognise the contribution of reporters towards national development.



Speaking on the topic: “The state of security in Tema and the role of stakeholders in combating crimes,” Supt. Acheampong said the Police Administration was sympathetic to victims who yearned for speedy investigations.



“Even though we sympathise with victims of robbery, rape, and other forms of criminal activities, investigations sometimes may take more time due to the nature of the crime,” he said and urged the public to exercise patience when they report crime to the police.

Supt. Otuo Acheampong called for public support towards the prevention of crime and prosecution of perpetrators and reiterated the need to form neighbourhood watch committees to help fight crime in the communities.



“I want to encourage communities and residents to develop the concept of neighbourhood watch committees so that your neighbour watches over you, and you also watch over your neighbour,” Supt. Otuo Acheampong said.



He noted that the basic mission for the police’s existence was to prevent crime and disorder adding that “the ability of the police to perform our duties is dependent upon public approval of our actions”.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager of GNA, said the media played a vital role in national development and called for consensus between stakeholders and the media to fight crime and enhance democracy.