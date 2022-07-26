26
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini New Samson Lardy Anyenini

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Newsfile, Samso Lardy Anyenini has admitted that he could have done more to question the propriety of an allegation made against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his show last Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The allegation related to a claim by lawyer Martin Kpebu, a panelist, who suggested that the President was part of a criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House slamming his inertia in the fight against corruption.

A disclaimer issued by Lardy Anyenini and his employers said after a review of the show, "The sincere view is that the expression suggesting direct involvement of the President in crime relative to some scandals was regrettable."

It continued: "Samson Lardy Anyenini is upfront that, on this occasion, he could have done more than stopping at asking Mr. Martin Kpebu (a panelist) if he thought the comment was “warranted”, “justified” or “fair” for reasons he canvassed including that the President is not the police to prosecute those indicted in the NDA contract-price forgery scandal and anti-corruption laws and policies made under his regime."

Mr. Kpebu has also issued a statement retracting and apologising to the President for the comments.

“I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime," his statement read in parts.

Read full statement from Multimedia and Anyenini

Disclaimer: Matin Kpebu's comment

Management, together with host of Newsfile, has reviewed Saturday, the 23rd July, 2022 edition which discussed the UNODC funded CHRAJ/GSS survey report on actual corruption by public officials.

The sincere view is that the expression suggesting direct involvement of the President in crime relative to some scandals was regrettable.

Samson Lardy Anyenini is upfront that, on this occasion, he could have done more than stopping at asking Mr. Martin Kpebu (a panelist) if he thought the comment was “warranted”, “justified” or “fair” for reasons he canvassed including that the President is not the police to prosecute those indicted in the NDA contract-price forgery scandal and anti-corruption laws and policies made under his regime.

Accordingly, we issue this disclaimer.

Signed,

Fiifi Koomson,

Senior News Editor.



‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
