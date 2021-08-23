Criminal & unwarranted attacks on Fulani communities must stop - Group

Acting Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The unwarranted and criminal attacks on Fulani Communities must stop, a group of Fulani communities has said.

The group in their statement asked when the attacks on their members would stop.



According to them, their members are attacked with impunity and of no consequence to those who committed the offense.



The statement said these unresolved matters are a dangerous trend that needs to be dealt with.



The group referenced an attack on Fulanis by a mob in Widnaba, a community in the Upper East region where livestock we other property were destroyed.



They have therefore appealed to the Acting Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the Interior Ministry to investigate the matter.

Read the full statement below:



PRESS RELEASE



Sunday 22nd August 2021



Accra



THE UNWARRANTED AND CRIMINAL ATTACKS ON FULANIS & FULANI COMMUNITIES MUST STOP NOW

The criminal and vicious cycle of criminal attacks on Fulani individuals and Fulani Communities across our beloved country, often with impunity and of no consequence to the perpetrators is a very troubling and dangerous trend that needs to be dealt with by security agencies.



A few days ago, a peaceful community inhabited mostly by Fulanis was attacked by a mob in Widnaba in Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.



Homes, Livestock, and properties were destroyed and burnt to ashes, women, and children have been displaced with some running to the bushes to seek protection, and are still unaccounted for.



According to Mr. Yakubu Musah Barry ( Association Secretary ) said, a team from the leadership of Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana Chapter visited the community and are speechless about the sheer brutality of the attacks in Widnaba. Investigations by the team revealed that a motorbike was allegedly stolen in a neighboring community and without any proof, the indigenous people alleged that it was a Fulani who stole the motorbike. As a result, 18 homes have been destroyed, 4 motorbikes burnt, several bags of maize and rice stolen, clothes burnt, various phones, motorbikes, and a total of about 55,000 Ghc stolen. In addition, about 400 women, children, and men have been rendered homeless and without shelter.



Prominent Fulani Chiefs, Leadership of Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana Chapter, Intellectuals & Academics from the Ghanaian Fulani Communities, Artists, Students, and Fulani Advocacy groups within Ghana have held consultations, at the end of which we are appealing to the Acting Inspector General of Police, Minister of The Interior, Minister for National Security and other institutions to launch a thorough investigation, enforce the law and to hold all the criminals who committed such heinous crimes accountable.

Over the past few years, teams from Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana have been touring the nation and bringing together crop farmers and Fulani Cattle herders to share ideas on how to curtail violence by formulating strategies for peaceful coexistence between the farmers and herders. As a result, some of the lawless attacks on innocent Fulanis which had resulted in the loss of limbs and lives had been resolved through traditional mediation and for the greater good in order for peace to prevail, Police investigations into some of the most heinous attacks on Fulanis which led to some losing their entire livestock and in some cases lives, are still inconclusive after several days, months and years.



How long shall Fulanis be victimized, robbed, and killed with impunity?



For how long would the Fulani Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, and Groups be capable of assuring the victims to trust authorities to provide protection, guarantee their human rights, and ensure that justice is served?



In conclusion, we would like to appeal to the general public to support the about 400 innocent children, men, and women who have lost everything by donating clean clothes, food, goods, and money in order to begin a new life.



Contact

Ahmed Barry PRO / Organizer 0555026811



Habib Danbaki PRO Danbaki Royal Family 0263081441



General Secretary Yakubu Musah Barry 0246253682