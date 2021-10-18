Criminalizing homosexuality will reform those involved - Rev Agyinasare

Founder Pastors’ Kids Conference, Rev. Francis Agyinasare

Founder and Convener, Pastors’ Kids Conference Rev. Francis Agyinasare, has described homosexuality as an abomination and something that God detest.

The man of God says it is one of the sexual sins that the holy books have spoken against, and as a people, we have to flee from it.



Answering a question on whether he agrees with the proposed bill that will criminalize all forms of LGBTQI+ activities and have offenders hailed, he said, "I am not a legal expert, but if something is illegal; if thievery and armed robbery are illegal then the penalty that the land will put on it is what we have to support.



"But if you are looking at it from the moral side, then it is a different issue. In the bible, God calls it an abomination in the old testament. In their new testament, all the biblical writers spoke against it. If homosexuality is going to call eternal judgement and eternal torment, if it is possible that while we are on the earth, we can reform those involved, so they are not tormented eternally, then I wouldn’t resist.”

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



A draft bill on “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021,” was introduced to Ghana’s parliament in July 2021 and underwent its first reading by Parliament on 3 August.



The bill has since been transmitted to Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, and subsequent readings of the bill are planned to start this month [October] when Parliament returns from recess.