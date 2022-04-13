Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Managing Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, has advised Ghanaians and politicians to shun attacks on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s personality after his lecture on the ‘State of the Country’s Economy’ on Thursday April 7.

The Vice President’s lecture delivered during the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference at the Pentecost Convention Centre in the Central Region sought to address the country’s economic woes and enlighten the implication of global crises on Ghana’s economy.



Awudu Mahama admitted that the country’s economic issues could be rightly attributed to both impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian war as he restated the influence of the global economy.



Interviewed on the ‘Editors’ Take’ session on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, the editor shared that high cost of living and inflation are also as a result of the covid outbreak as stated by the Veep in his speech.

He said, “We all know that petroleum or fuel is a major factor to this and once we increase prices it inflates everything. It is shocking to know that since covid the cost of freights has increased drastically to about 10,000 dollars per container. When the cost of freights goods high the goods being imported also shoots because the importer also has to pass on and prices will definitely go up. Once prices go up these are the effects of inflation. Cost of freights shot up because most of the ports were closed down also due to covid, now the easing of the economies allowed us to open up these ports and people increase the prices to recover their costs. All these are contributing factors. People should not only say everything is blamed on covid because it is not just about gov’t expenditure on covid but also as a result of the global economy and prices that is has also affect Ghana. That was the explanation the Vice President gave.”



The editor further suggested people who had varied concerns to Bawumia’s lecture could also share their takes of the current state and allow Ghanaians be the judge. He believes that attacks on people’s personalities for their submissions are retrogressive in a democratic government.



“This is for Ghanaians to analysis and determine whether they agree or not and bring out the alternative facts if they disagree for people to also decide which one is true. That is how things should be done because when someone presents something you don’t attack the personality of the person but the issues, whether you make sense of it or not then you proffer what might make sense to Ghanaians. That is how we run the country and grow democracy,” he added.