Critical Journalism under siege in Ghana – Suleman Braimah

Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa has said that Media Freedom in Ghana is only guaranteed in Ghana when Journalists are praising the powers that be.

His comment come on the back of the attack on Radio Ada; a community radio station over discussions on Songor Lagoon issues.



He believes that Ghana’s media has freedom only when you decide not to be critical of the people in higher places.



Sulemana Braimah expressed worry over the fact that critical journalism is under attack in Ghana currently indicating that it does not mean well for the democracy the country says it’s practising.



“Evidence of Media Freedom in Ghana. You are free when you praise the powers that be and their actions, or when you choose not to be critical on matters that affect the public’s interest. That’s media Freedom the Ghana way!!”

Meanwhile, The Management of Radio Ada 93.3 FM says they were attacked because of their extensive coverage of issues surrounding the Songor Lagoon.



In a press statement to present the facts of their attack, they stated that one of the hoodlums who had attacked them had revealed to them that they were targeted for throwing light on recent development on the Songor Lagoon.



“The attackers openly declared that they had come to vandalise the station because of its ‘Manor Munyu’ and other programmes discussing the recent developments in Songor. They threatened to inflict further havoc should the station continue with programmes on Songor,” the Management of the radio station stated.