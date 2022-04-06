Criticisms against E-levy are unfounded - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has told the BBC in an interview that the criticisms surrounding the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy), are unfounded.

According to him, countries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the recent Russia and Ukraine war have equally resorted to unpopular measures to revive the economy.



He expressed confidence in the government’s recent strategies aimed at reviving the struggling economy.



Speaking to the BBC’s Peter Okowche, President Nana Addo said “In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at.



"The digital economy is emerging as the biggest economy in the country and for a long period, it has not had any tax at all, so it is important that it also comes into the net. ”



President Akufo-Addo last week assented to the E-levy Bill two days if it was passed by a one-sided Majority in Parliament.

The President maintained that “The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception.



"There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of COVID-19… What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that looks beyond the Russia Ukraine war.”



“The economy has gone through very difficult times. I can quote statistics of the US and UK economies, but they will not serve a purpose. It is a phenomenon that is going on which has made life difficult,” Akufo-Addo explained.



