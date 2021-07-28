Criticisms against Ejura Committee were baseless – Interior Minister

The Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Dery

The Interior Minister Mr. Ambrose Dery has described the criticisms that were made against the three-member Ejura committee even before they started their work as premature and prejudicial.

He said persons who lacked confidence in the committee had no basis to do so.



“The problem is anybody who lacked confidence in the in the committee didn’t have a basis for that. I cannot. I cannot do anything about idiosyncrasies and prejudices.



“This is a country that is a free country and people are entitled to their opinions, I will respect them but before a committee has had worked and you already don’t have confidence? It is premature.



“There was no basis for that but can I prevent people from having those views? No.



“It was premature and prejudicial,” he told journalists after receiving the report from the Committee on Tuesday July 27.



The committee set up to probe the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, June 28 has presented its report to Mr. Dery.

At a short ceremony at the Ministry of Interior in Accra on Tuesday, July 27, Court of Appeal judge Justice George Kingsley Koomson, who is also chairman of the committee, presented the report to Mr. Dery.



The committee was tasked by the Interior Minister on Thursday, July 1 to look into the circumstances that led to the disturbances, which claimed two lives and left four injured.



It was sparked by the death of social media activist Ibrahim Abyars Mohammed, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka.



But the committee had to listen to various parties to find out the cause of the unrests and proffer recommendations to government.



After four days of public hearing at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi, the Committee requested an extension to finish up work.



Mr. Dery, therefore, gave one more week within which the committee had to complete its work.

On Friday, July 16, Justice Koomson led members Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah to wrap up public hearing.



He assured Ghanaians that they will present all their findings and recommendations to the Minister for onward delivery to the President.



In all, about 555 pictures, two written statements and 117 video materials were submitted as evidence.



Among witnesses who appeared before the committee were Ashanti Region Minister, Ejjura Divisional Police Commander, Acting Ashanti Regional Police Commander, and wife of Macho Kaaka.