Critics of Akufo-Addo are not safe if Serwaa Broni’s allegations are true - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that critics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may have recourse to fear for their lives if allegations made against the president by Serwaa Broni are true.



Serwaa Broni, a Ghanaian woman based in Canada, in a recent interview with American-based social commentator, Kevin Taylor, rehashed her allegations of a staged robbery on her by National Security Operatives, who she claimed were after pictures, videos, and other documents evidencing her relationship with the president.

According to her, the incident left her with a traumatic experience which she and her lawyers have been fighting for compensation.



Following her interview, there have been growing calls into her allegations to establish her claims of human rights abuse against her as well as the abuse of state powers by the president.



In a Facebook post on the matter, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said “A country that has still not resolved the brutal assassination of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale three years after their internationally acclaimed work — 'Number 12' which was an Anas exposé that brought to the fore massive corruption by the high and mighty in association football, cannot treat lightly any allegation that our National Security is used to stage robberies and that our Police CID is used to cover up such crimes."



“If these allegations are proven to be true then none of us who criticize the Akufo-Addo government or expose wrongdoing in the pursuit of our constitutional mandate either as MPs, journalists, CSOs or citizens engaging in whistleblowing are safe.”

According to the opposition MP, the accusations of human rights abuse against the president go contrary to his much-touted trait as a human rights defender, especially in his days as MP and opposition presidential candidate.



“I recall the posturing of high human right standards of Nana Akufo-Addo and his parliamentary/NPP colleagues in the 1990s in leading demonstrations against the suspected disappearances of and attacks on women during the Rawlings presidency — particularly from 1998-2000; I also cannot forget Akufo-Addo’s determined public pursuit of justice when Ahunu Ahonga lost his life during the Kumepreko demonstration."



“I never imagined that these frightening allegations of gross human right violations, blatant abuse of office and conduct that brings the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute would ever be leveled against President Akufo-Addo who rose to national prominence with a uniquely packaged brand of being a fearless defender of human rights,” he stated.



Tagging the allegation by Serwaa Broni as affecting the heart of Ghana’s constitutional democracy, Okudzeto Ablakwa called the president to make a statement on the allegations emphasizing that “As Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and Chair of the National Security Council, President Akufo-Addo cannot remain silent on these weighty matters which are at the heart of our constitutional democracy. He was not silent as an opposition politician and he definitely cannot be silent now.”

In his view, the president in other jurisdictions would have already been facing an inquiry into the allegations of robbery by the national security and the subsequent efforts to cover up the same.



He expressed delight in the decision by the National Democratic Congress minority caucus in parliament to take actions informed by a study of the Serwaa Broni tapes.



In a statement dated Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and signed by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority in Parliament said “These allegations, if proven to be true, raise grave charges of abuse of office, human right violations and conduct which bring the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute.

“The NDC Caucus has consequently requested and obtained a copy of the full interview in issue for further study, transcription and legal analysis. The caucus will very soon convey to Ghanaians the actions to be taken on the basis of the outcome of the ongoing legal analysis of the matter.”







