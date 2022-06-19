Critics of 'prayerful' Atta Mills now building a cathedral - Agyenim-Boateng

The late Prof. Atta Mills

James Agyenim-Boateng, a former Deputy Minister of Information in the late Prof. Atta Mills’ government, has chastised the governing NPP for their consistent defence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's personal pledge of constructing a National Cathedral.

He recounted that while the NPP were in opposition, they constantly criticised the late President John Evans Atta Mills, for praying at the Castle.



He described the posture of the NPP as ‘irony of life’ and wondered why the same members of NPP will go to the extent of building a National Cathedral.



"The people who mocked and blamed Prof. Atta Mills for praying too much as president and accused him of turning the Castle into a church are the very people who say that they are building a national cathedral.



"They are the same people who say that they are building a national cathedral for God to reside in and help us surmount our numerous challenges.



"These same people say that we need a national cathedral more than anything else at this point in time.

"This truly is the irony of life!" James Agyenim-Boateng wrote on his Facebook timeline.



His comments come after a series of disclosures about the use of state funds in the 5,000-seater National Cathedral.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP, alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.



His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.