Crystal Heights Int'l School takes lead in robotic education

Some students of Crystal Heights Int'l School

The Chief Director of Crystal Heights International School, Mr Emmanuel Entse-Dadziel, has said the school is positioning itself to meet the professional and academic needs of Africa.

He revealed that the school has embarked on a project to build a university college in the near future.



“When completed, the university will prepare students in corporate business and technological development. For this reason, the school has introduced electronic and robotics right from the basic level for proper preparations for the future manufactures, entrepreneurs and engineers,” he said during the school’s inter-class robotic competition organised recently.



The Headmaster of the school, Mr Mensah Emmanuel Yao expressed gratitude to Ghana education service for their support over the years.



“With their supervision, in-service training for the teaching staff and encouragement the school has achieved a lot,” he said.



He said the aim of Crystal Heights International School is to ensure that all those who go through the school are well educated intellectually, morally, spiritually and physically.

Crystal Heights International School was established in September of 2014 with 12 pupils and nine teaching staff.



The school increased its facilities at the preschool, primary and J.H.S., stocked library, computer laboratory, phonetic lab, mezzo math classroom, French village, science lab, assembly hall, music centre and fleets of buses.



The school won the maiden mezzo math national competition organised at the British Council in Accra.



The School is located at Shikpontele near Amasaman in the Ga West municipality.