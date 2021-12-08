Cultures meet during Peruvian Ambassador's visit to Soul Clinic Int'l School

His Excellency Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia being welcomed to the school

The Soul Clinic International School has made a mark in the private educational sector, by delivering quality tutoring and training. The school which boasts of many international records and astute alumni, on the 7th of December hosted the Ambassador for Peru in what has been described as a cultural exchange.

His Excellency Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia was welcomed by the Directors of the school for a brief closed-door meeting, after which the duo emerged to observe the Peruvian national anthem. During the visit, the Ambassador enjoyed a cultural display that left him visibly excited and later had the chance to interact with pupils and students who brilliantly gave citations by Spanish poet Pablo Neruda.



Speaking to the students, the Ambassador encouraged them to view themselves as global citizens and stated, "life and death is in your hand".



Seeing of the Ambassador, the Direction of the School, Ms. Salwa McCauley thanked the diplomat for his kind gesture and expressed willingness in collaborating towards early child development