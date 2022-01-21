Current NPP executives deserve no credit for the 2016 election victory — Opare-Ansah

Fmr. Suhum MP, Frederick Opare-Ansah

General Secretary hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Frederick Opare-Ansah has stated that the current crop of National Executives of the party deserve no credit for the victory of the 2016 election.

He observed that everything as already ‘cooked’ before the assumed leadership indicating that they can only be judged by the outcome of the 2020 results



The former Member of Parliament for Suhum on Accra-based Citi Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, insisted that they cannot claim glory for the sweat of others.



“I am not sure about these executives [retaining] us in power. We had a set of executives who were suspended in 2015. Prior to that, we had successfully conducted parliamentary elections. I don’t think the result of the 2016 elections was because of the people who assumed office after the others were suspended.” He disclosed.

According to him, the NPP also won the 2012 elections but were robbed indicating that the cause of the current hung parliament is as a result of the kind of leadership the party had after the 2016 elections.



“We won the 2012 elections, and it was stolen from us when the new executives had been given the opportunity to do a better job. I will not credit [the new executives]. Funny enough, we saw their work in 2020 when we had power, and resources with 169 seats, they came back to 137”, he said.