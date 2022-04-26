Current economic conditions ten times worse; how is Mahama going to manage it - Dr. Baah

Political Scientist Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Dr. Baah says NDC should consider a new candidate for 2024 elections

Ghanaians know what Mahama can do, 'there is nothing new' – Dr. Baah



NDC should consider a new candidate to revitalise its chances of winning 2024 elections - EIU



Political Scientist Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has urged the NDC to take the advice of the EIU to consider a new candidate to revitalise its chances of winning the next election.



Dr. Baah indicated that it would be unwise for the National Democratic Congress to maintain John Dramani Mahama as its candidate because the current economic conditions are worse than when he was president, and Ghanaians may have doubts about his ability to resolve the current situation, asaaseradio.com reports.



"…it is true that it will be advisable for the National Democratic Congress to present a new candidate because we know what Mahama has done; there is nothing new.

"There are many people in the NDC, so why would you still present the same candidate? You don't know what he can do, is it going to be anything different from before? As a matter of fact, the economic situation is ten times worse, so how is he going to be able to manage this worse situation?"



He added that some Ghanaians were only looking up to Mahama because they are disappointed in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Still, Mahama's past performance might not be convincing to them.



The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, said that the opposition party, NDC, has a higher probability of being victorious in the next general elections.



However, the EIU noted that the NDC should revitalise its prospects with a flagbearer other than former President John Dramani Mahama.



Also, the report said that the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is faced with numerous challenges, including unemployment, an economic downturn, and corruption, among others which will fuel citizens' sentiments against the governing party.