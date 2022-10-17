Current economic hardships: I’ve prudently managed Ghana’s economy well – Nana Addo to critics

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refuted claims by his critics that mismanagement by the ruling government has led to the current economic hardships in Ghana.

"I am opened to all manner of criticisms but I won’t take those mismanagement accusations from anyone". The president said.



The President in an exclusive interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show Nyansapo on Monday, October 17, 2022, said Ghana's current economic turmoil was caused by external shocks.



"We are all aware of the difficulties we went through during the COVID-19 era and the subsequent invasion of Ukraine by Russia, these shocks from the two unforeseen factors have heavily impacted the economy and are to be blamed for the country’s woes and not mismanagement by the government."

“Like everybody on this planet you have been hurt by exogenous shocks. First the pandemic, then Russia-Ukraine. And then we need to realise it is not because of bad policies in the country, but because of this combination of shocks,” he told the host of the show Captain Koda.



The President, once again assured the people of Ghana that his government is determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterized the management of the economy in the three years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.