Current economic situation a vindication of minority's position - Klutse Avedzi

Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, has stated that the current economic situation in the country is a vindication of the positions the minority took on the government's policies.



He said that the minority caucus in parliament predicted that the government's policies will have serious consequences on Ghana’s economy.



In a Citi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Avedzi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, and the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, added that the minority are even surprised it took five years for the adverse effects of the government policies to be felt.

“… the state of the economy is kind of a vindication of a position that we in minority hold for a long time, that the policies of this government will one day crush, the policies of this government will one day take us to the position that we are in today. So, it is a vindication of what we have been talking about.



“The economy is in tartest, the economy is nothing to write home about, nothing seems to be working. Nothing at all is working, revenue not coming, expenditure high, borrowing - over the bar. The accumulation of the effects of the policies of this government is what we are seeing now,” he said.



The chairman of PAC further stated that the government should not blame the current happenings in the world as the cause of Ghana’s current economic challenge.



“Nobody, not the government, should blame the current economic situation now in Ghana on what is happening in the rest of the world. What is happening in the world is a minute contribution to the effect. It (current economic situation) is something that has built up over the years, for the past four, five years. The build-up of the effects of the policies is what we are seeing today,” he said.



Members of the government including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have said that Ghana's economy was in fine sharp before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They added that the current Russia-Ukraine war is making matters worse.



