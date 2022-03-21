9
Current hardship not due to government’s economic mismanagement – Oppong Nkrumah

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that the current hardship in the country is a result of a global economic crisis.

According to the minister, the current situation has nothing to do with leadership and economic mismanagement as is being suggested by a section of the public and some opposition NDC members.

“When we point out the source of this hardship, a group of people disagree and tend to accuse us of economic mismanagement. But the analysis shows clearly this is not because of somebody’s’ mismanagement. It is something which has happened to the entire world that we are also feeling the effects and that is a point we must make clear to everyone. That is very important,” the minister stated while pointing to the relative cost of fuel in other countries to back his case.

The minster was speaking about the decisions made by government during a cabinet retreat held over the weekend to address the current economic crisis in the country.

While making his case, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah also argued that citizens of countries which people like to make reference to in relation to Ghana’s economic conditions, do honour their tax obligations.

“Some people argue that despite the fact that prices have gone up in some countries, their citizens have access to alternate transport but we don’t get same in Ghana. They also allude to some things those other citizens have access to but are not present in Ghana. If the citizens in countries have buses at their disposal one needs to ask what the citizens and the government do to facilitate that in terms of taxing. We need to compare their case to our case in that regard too,” the minister said.

The cabinet meeting according to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, realised some solutions government intends to implement in the coming days to rescue the current situation.



View his Timepath below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
