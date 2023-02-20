Current harmattan condition to worsen – Ghana Meteorological Agency warns

File photo of harmattan

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has issued a notice indicating that the dry harmattan condition in the country is expected to worsen this week.

In a statement, the agency noted that meteorological satellites have detected that dust lifted around Chad, Sudan, and Niger has been transported into Ghana.



“This dust was transported into the country by strong winds at lower levels of the atmosphere. As a result, an intensification of dry and dusty weather conditions was expected to be experienced in Ghana during the week, as issued in the GMet weekly and daily forecasts.”



“Furtherance to the above, this has resulted in dryness and decreased visibility, which may take some time to clear completely. Relative humidity, over the period, has ranged between 15% and 50% with a visibility range of 200 meters to 5,000 meters. These conditions are expected to persist at varying intensities over the next few days."

It however expects that there will be a relaxation in the intensity during the week and consequently.



GMA further advised that the general public take some precautions.



“Keep hydrated, follow fire safety precautions, cover foods/water to prevent dust from settling on them, wash fruits thoroughly before taking them, and people allergic to dust are to wear nose masks to reduce the effect on them,” the statement noted.