Current job recruitments a still birth, unemployment potential national crisis - Gomashie

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has described the spate of unemployment in the country as a potential crisis.



She said that it is worrying that such huge numbers of youthful people in the country are without jobs.



Addressing the people of her constituency during the launch of a daring project called the 2021 Skills Development Project, which will see to the training of over 2000 people, she lamented the huge number of persons seeking jobs from her.

"I received over 200 photocopies of applicants forms from the constituency and also about 50 from family, acquaintances and friends.



"There are 275 Members of Parliament, ministers and their deputies, not to talk of the seat of government. How many slots were or are available?” she quizzed.



Recently, a number of institutions, particularly the security services, have announced various stages of recruitments in the country, hoping to deal with the rising numbers of unemployment.



But Dzifa Gomashie has described those efforts as “stillbirth” and she explains why.



"The images of the teaming numbers of our youthful population at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra scared many and revealed the failure of the state to address the issue of employment in our country.

"Looking at the numbers needed against the number of interested people, it is easy to conclude that the recruitment is a stillbirth, dead on arrival as it cannot solve the deficit in employment.



"The truth of the matter is that we as a country are at a crossroad. We are facing a potential crisis or disaster," she said.



The 2021 Skills Development Project in the Ketu South constituency will provide alternative skills for livelihood for the residents of the community.



The over 2000 beneficiaries will gain skills in sewing, hairdressing, shoemaking, phone repairs, decor, baking, soap making, plumbing, beads making, ICT, photography, among others.