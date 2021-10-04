Current road development in Ashanti Region is the biggest in history - Akufo-Addo brags

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Akufo has dismissed claims the Ashanti Region has been abandoned in terms of development

• He said even though more needs to be done, the Ashanti Region has seen one of the biggest road developments in history



• He urged Ghanaians to ignore claims by the opposition party.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said denied claims the Ashanti Region which is the stronghold of the ruling party has been abandoned in terms of development.



Speaking on Pure FM in Kumasi on Monday, Akufo Addo said the Ashanti Region has seen massive development under his governance which is the biggest in history.

He adds that this development is so obvious yet the opposition party are making unrealistic claims that the stronghold of the ruling party has abandoned the region.



“I’ve been coming here [Kumasi] since my childhood, road development for instance as is happening now in the Ashanti Region, I’ve not seen anything like it before. It’s not perfect, there are many areas we can improve but overall road development in Ashanti Region, is the biggest in history. This is something reassuring to me and there’s more to come. For instance, 80% of the roads in Nhyieso have seen asphalt, there’s more to come. Next year, there are two big development that will be started. One is the Suame Interchange, Kumasi will have the second four-tier interchange in Ghana.



“NPP commitment to Ashanti is both in word and deed and I don’t have any doubt about it because of the development going on. This is our base, they give us the votes and we don’t do anything for them, that’s the talk of the NDC. That is not the reality, anybody who goes around and is objective will know that it is not the reality at all,” Kasapaonline quoted.