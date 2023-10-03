Current state of NPP not a guarantee to retain power – Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has expressed concerns about the current state of the party, highlighting that its apparent polarization may jeopardize their chances of victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections if the issues are not addressed promptly.

Dr. Akoto emphasized the urgent need for the NPP to unite its ranks and approach the 2024 elections with a more cohesive front to secure the votes required for a successful outcome.



He underscored that the party's image and government were tarnished by the sight of numerous Ghanaians, primarily party members, struggling in poverty.



In his address to journalists at his Kumasi residence, Dr. Akoto shared his unique perspective, gained from his extensive political experience and background as a Cambridge University-trained Agricultural Economist. He expressed his willingness to lead the party and retain power in the 2024 general elections.



Reflecting on the sentiment of NPP activists on the ground, he revealed, "I was with President Akufo-Addo everywhere he went, and the sentiments expressed by the people across the country were such that we couldn't escape the fact that the morale of the NPP activists on the ground was very low."



He continued, "So, the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year, and we have to address this issue very seriously."

Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who also served with the UN systems for over eighteen years, urged the party delegates to consider his track record and vision when selecting the presidential candidate who will lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to prioritizing agriculture and addressing the concerns of farmers if elected, emphasizing that "Agriculture is going to be the center of our attention in terms of the allocation of public resources to help them transform this country."



Additionally, Dr. Akoto announced the suspension of his planned tour of the Ashanti Region to join in mourning the loss of former President John Agyekum Kufuor's wife, Theresa Kufuor, who passed away on October 1, 2023.



The NPP is set to hold its National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, to select a presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto, appearing as number 3 on the ballot paper, is actively seeking the support of over 200,000 delegates to secure the nomination.

