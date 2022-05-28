Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election

Kwabenya Nyame invoking deities on NPP delegates at the Kumasi Sports Stadium

The heated contest in the ongoing New Patriotic Party regional executives election in the Ashanti Region has witnessed a rather twisted turn as an individual has reportedly invoked curses on some of the delegates.

According to a report by 3news, the aggrieved party member, a known serial caller identified as Kwabena Nyame, invoked deities to curse any delegate who votes for incumbent Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a furious Kwabena Nyame is seen pouring libation using a bottle of aromatic Schnapp while invoking the curse at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where the regional election is being held.



In the heat of his fury, Kwabena Nyame goes on to pour the Schnapp on some of the delegates who were sitting close to the place where he was invoking the curse.



It is however not known what may have triggered the invocation of the curse.

The Ashanti Region NPP election is one of the keenly monitored in the ongoing regional executive elections of the ruling party.



The chairmanship contest has Chairman Wontumi and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah alias Coka in the lead as the main contenders.



