Customs boss should accept his mistakes, I don’t see the grounds for the attack - Martin Kpebu

A Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said the indicted Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) in the Labianca Company saga should accept his mistakes and apologise rather than attack the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, although it is expected that Col. Damoah (Rtd ) will be disappointed, he does not see the reason for the attack towards the Special Prosecutor.



“Col. Damoah (Rtd) can’t take himself out of this case. It is just too late in the day so the ad hominem argument that the Special Prosecutor is a small boy is neither here nor there.



“So he should accept because I don’t see the grounds for the attack,” Myjoyonline.com quoted Mr Kpebu as having said.



He said the report indicts the Commissioner of Customs hence the reason he cannot absolve himself of blame.



“The report having indicted him; it is expected that he will be angry and disappointed. And they are emotions, you can’t run away from them in such matters. But it’s been two days; so the right thing for him to do is to come out with an apology,” he stated.



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), took swipe at the Special Prosecutor after a report by his office that implicated his office in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.

Describing the report as 'hollow' and one that does not contain any substance while speaking at a Customs Division Management Retreat in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the Commissioner of the Customs explained that, the basis for the OSP's investigative report was because he did not allow one Mr. Akrugu to be seconded to the SP's office.



He stated that any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work because the Almighty God is on his side.



“Three days ago a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that,” he said while addressing some Senior Customs officers at the retreat.



“And luckily for Me, God is always on my side, before that report came, that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish (a report) that will discredit me…



"I even sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me, it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it.” He said



