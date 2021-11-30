Customs division intercepts 61 pistols at Tema Port

Case is currently under investigation

Small arms commission speaks about weak gun laws



Some 61 assorted foreign pistols have been intercepted by the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Meridian Port Service terminal at the Tema port.



Asmin Abdulai Alhassan and Eric Nana Amissah were the two suspects arrested. Their ages are 35 and 33 respectively.



The suspects are currently assisting the police with investigations.



According to Daily Guide, the consignment was seized by the Revenue officers in charge of Preventive at Meridian Port Service Terminal (MPS)on Sunday, November 27, 2021 at about 2:00 am.

The sixty-one assorted pistols were shared in three bags.



The consignment which was in a forty-footer container arriving from Turkey was described on arrival at Tema Port, as containing personal effects, household goods and others was flagged as ‘Red Channel’.



According to the shipping documents, one Emmanuel Owusu Ansah who is based in Turkey was the importer of the weapons billed to be received by Asmin Abdulai Alhassan and Eric Nana Amissah



The customs officials however noted that the items were imported without the necessary permits from the Interior Ministry. The items were also not declared to customs upon arrival in the country.



The arrest was confirmed by Chief Superintendent Antwi Ababio, Commander of the Marine Port and Railway Department. He noted that the case is under investigation.