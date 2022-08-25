0
Menu
News

Cut down on avoidable expenditure - Sammy Awuku cautions govt appointees

Video Archive
Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku, has urged government appointees to cut down on what he terms "avoidable" expenditure to avoid "aggravating wounds".

He said not cutting down on such a lifestyle will only "aggravate wounds" and create disaffection for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sammy Awuku who was interacting with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme further urged his party to maintain internal cohesion if it wants to 'break the 8'.

"We have about two and a half years to a general election and I've heard people saying it will be difficult to 'break the 8', but when we get there, the NPP would have to sing its song very well. They must do two things; maintain internal cohesion, and speak to our narrative well.

"We have to cut down on lifestyles which only aggravate wounds. Every family is taking some cuts so your taste must change," he advised.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment