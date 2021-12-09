Cut lavish expenditure and save more to do more - Government told

Policy analyst, Public Speaker and lecturer, Dr. Julius Kwaku Kattah

Policy analyst, Public Speaker and lecturer Dr. Julius Kwaku Kattah has advised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to cut down on its expenditure.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the government must reduce expenditure, maintain fiscal discipline and responsibility towards the expenditure.



He was of the view that the government must avoid extravagant spending and invest in more pressing concerns of Ghanaians.



The lecturer said the taste for lavish cars, spending without thinking of the unemployment situation and challenges confronting the people should stop.



He further advised the government to refocus its direction and invest in the extractive sector to help create jobs for the young people.



He said with Ghc30 billion for a well-supported extractive sector, we would not need the controversial 1.75% E-Levy.



Dr. Kattah says the government must move away from taxation to production and industrialization.

To the political parties, he wants them to be objective and avoid being overly partisan since it has no place in national development.



He said we have a collective duty to help in building the nation.



He lamented the increasing rate of unemployment and called for more sustainable ways to create jobs.



The existing NAbco and the other avenues for job creation are not sustainable.



Ghanaian youth, he said, need sustainable jobs and not temporary ones.