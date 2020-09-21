Cutting off 40 ministers will save Ghana GH¢40 million to build the economy – Kofi Adams

Former National Organiser of the NDC, Mr. Kofi Adams

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Kofi Adams is of the strong conviction that cutting off 40 ministers from the fat President Akufo-Addo’s government would save the country GH¢40 million for developmental projects.

“Cutting off 40 ministers would save the country GH¢40 million which the NDC has said we would channel it into the National Apprenticeship Programme as stated in our manifesto,” Kofi Addams said.



According to him, the NDC government will re-channel the amount saved from the fat government size into the national apprenticeship programme to train more youth with various employable skills.



With the NDC’s apprenticeship programme, the party has said that it would employ master-crafts men across the country to be responsible for training the youths in craftsmanship.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2017 appointed 112 ministers and deputies which generated public uproar.

The decision to have a large size of government, however, met a huge criticism from both the citizens and opinion leaders including the NDC which claimed that it was a scheme meant to deplete the country’s scarce resources.



But the president in response to these allegations categorically argued that it would rather enable his government to perform effectively as he was in a haste to clear the mess bequeathed by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's administration.



Mr. Kofi Adams speaking on GHOne TV insisted that: “This government has chosen to choose a lot of ministers and spending much money on the ministers. Has chosen to take so much presidential staffers and spend so much on them. We say we want to take that money and spend it on the young persons, train them, equip so they can work”. He said.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.