Cyber Crime: We must reduce bureaucratic gaps in attaining data for investigations — CSA Boss

Inaccessibility to information hampering fight against crimes - CSA

Source: GNA

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Acting Director, Cyber Security Authority (CSA), says the difficulty in accessing information, especially, regarding cyber-related crimes is hampering the fight against such crimes.

He has, therefore, called for a reduction in bureaucratic procedures when seeking relevant information to investigate those activities.



“In the cyber environment, things move with the speed of light. In the forward-thinking approach to tackling such issues, we need to minimise the bureaucratic processes, otherwise, we are not likely to catch up,” he said.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said this when Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) paid a working visit to the CSA.



The visit was to enable the EOCO Boss familiarise herself with the operations of the CSA as the Agency leading cybersecurity matters in the country and to strengthen collaboration between the two institutions in carrying out their respective mandates.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako appealed to the EOCO Boss to provide the CSA with a lawyer for its Law Enforcement Liaison Unit (LELU) to fast-track steps in attaining data from relevant agencies.



He congratulated COP Addo-Danquah on her appointment as the EOCO Boss and

assured of the readiness of the Authority to help fight organised crime in the country.



COP Addo-Danquah said EOCO was keen on capacity building and collaboration with the CSA and promised to make some lawyers available to help the Authority attain data quickly for investigations.



“I understand the CSA has also established the LELU within its setup and we are keen to collaborate with this Unit in the area of cybercrime investigations and prosecutions, especially, as the CSA is the designated Point of Contact for the 24/7 Network for investigations assistance, pursuant to Section 35 of the Budapest Convention of, which Ghana is a state party,” she said.



COP Addo-Danquah lauded the CSA, previously the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), for the good work done over the past five years in improving Ghana’s cybersecurity readiness.



That was the reason for Ghana ranking 3rd on the continent and 43rd globally in the latest International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ranking.



She said EOCO was looking forward to working closely with the CSA to build on the achievement.