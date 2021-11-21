D/A basic school building now a death trap, give us a new one - Chief to govt

A photo of the D/A basic school building

The Omankrado of Gomoa Appiah Krom Debiso in the Central Region, Odikro Nana Kumi has raised concerns over the deplorable nature of the D/A basic school building in the community.

The traditional ruler says the building is now a death trap and a threat to the lives of pupils and teachers.



According to him, since the school was built in the year 1980 through their own efforts, it has not seen any renovation.



“The school block has now turned to a death trap for our children and the entire community. We are appealing to the government, Member of Parliament, District Chief Executive and other NGOs to come to our aid give us a new school building”.



He indicated that politicians every election year, come to the area to campaign for votes but neglect them after the election is over.

He said they have for years received several promises to have a new school built but nothing has changed.



“All that we are saying to the politicians is that, if the necessary measures are not put in place to solve our problems, we would also advise ourselves. We will stop voting if it becomes necessary."



On his part, the former Assembly Member for Gomoa Appiah Krom Debiso electoral Area, Richard Anaful stated that another challenge that they are facing in the community is the deplorable nature of their roads.



The poor road network, he added, is depriving them of their livelihoods.