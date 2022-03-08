DCE calls for teamwork, unity to fast-track development  

Al-Latif Tetteh Amanor, the Ningo-Prampram DCE led 65th Independence parade in the district

Source: GNA

Mr Al-Latif Tetteh Amanor, the Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, has called for teamwork and unity among political actors and community members to fast-track development.

“We need to work together and take advantage of the peaceful and enabling environment to quicken our development from the grassroots to the national level,” he said.



“If we are united in our local communities and as a nation, we will experience accelerated development across the country. We must work together to improve development for generations yet to come.”



Mr Amanor made the call during the 65th Independence Anniversary Commemoration at the St. Anglican School Park at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, on the theme: "Working Together, Bouncing Back Better."



He called on individuals and political leadership to prioritise the national interest and work as a team to improve the lot of the country and help it bounce back better.

"I would like to encourage all of us to put all our differences aside, be it political, social, tribal, religious, or any form of misunderstanding, and instead work together to fast-track development.”



Thirty-two schools from both public and private institutions at the basic and secondary levels, the Basic Police Cadet Corps with five commanding officers, and the Ebenezer Methodist Brigade Band participated in the celebration.



Chiefs, heads of departments, and Zoomlion workers among others were part of the colourful commemoration.