DCE confirmation: NDC condemns brutal assault of Assembly member at Achiase

The Akyem Achiase branch of the opposition NDC has condemned the brutal assault of an Assembly Member during the second confirmation of the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the area on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

A statement issued by the Achiase Constituency Communication Officer said “democracy was thrown to the dogs for tyranny to reign.”



The statement further berated how the “DCE nominee Hon. Richmond Amponsah physically prevented an appointee member from voting because he voted No previously.”



There was chaos at Akyem Achiase in the Eastern region during the second confirmation of the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the area on Sunday, October 3, 2021.



Some armed Police officers mercilessly assaulted Assemblymember for Dwirase Anamase Electoral Area, Daniel Yeboah, for demanding transparency in the electoral process.

The assembly member sustained injuries as a result and was rushed to the Oda government hospital.



According to the endorsed medical report by Dr. Asante Isaac Adjei, a Medical Officer at Oda Government Hospital the assembly member “suffered multiple lesion. The left side of the cheek was swollen and reddened with multiple abrasions on the hands(alleged to have been handcuffed). Abdominal examination reveals the tenderness of the Suprapubic."



Reacting to the development, the opposition National Democratic Congress in the constituency said: “We are disappointed how the process was conducted and telling the police to release the Honourable member because he is not a criminal.”