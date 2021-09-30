DCE for Sekeyere East gets 100 percent votes

Osei Adiyah is the DCE for Sekyere East of the Ashanti Region

President Akufo-Addo’s nominee Osei Adiyah has been approved as the District Chief Executive for the Sekyere East of the Ashanti Region.



Osei Adiyah, who is the Chairman of the constituency, polled 38 out of 38 ballots which represent 100%.

The newly appointed DCE expressed gratitude to the people and the president for the nomination as he assured cooperation throughout his service.



He also thanked the Member of Parliament for Effieduase/Asokore constituency for his unflinching support.



Osei Adiyah replaces Mary Boatemaa who worked as DCE for four years.