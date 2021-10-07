DCE nominee for Sekyere Kumawu rejected again

Samuel Addai Agyekum, DCE nominee for Sekyere Kumawu District

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s District Chief Executive nominee for the Sekyere Kumawu District in the Ashanti Region, Samuel Addai Agyekum has been rejected again by assembly members during a confirmation election.

The incumbent DCE out of the 36 potential votes secured 23 YES votes as against 13 NO votes.



The 63.8 % votes the nominee secured makes it impossible for him to join the swearing-in of newly elected MMDCE’s by the Ashanti regional minister at the Ashanti regional coordinating council on Friday 8th October 2021.



By law, the nominee was to secure at last two-thirds of total votes cast for his confirmation.

The nominee was first rejected on Tuesday 6th October 2021 in a similar election.



The incumbent DCE failed to secure two-thirds of the majority of the vote cast in the election.



Out of the 36 elected members and appointees, 22 voted “Yes” while 14 voted “No” and in that way failed to meet the legal requirement.