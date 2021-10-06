DCE nominee for Shama rejected by Assembly members

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Shama District Assembly in the Western Region has rejected the President’s District Chief Executive nominee, Ebenezer Dadzie.

The nominee failed to obtain 50 percent of the total 25 votes cast.



The nominee only secured 12 yes votes out of a total of 25 votes cast, with eleven no votes whiles two were rejected.

Meanwhile, former DCE, Joseph Amoah, has been accused of being behind the rejection of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nominee.



In a recent interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Akufo-Addo said he expected about 90% of his nominees to be approved.